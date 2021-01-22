Manipur celebrates its 50th statehood day

Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 22 (ANI): On the occasion of 50th statehood of Manipur on Thursday, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh proudly announced that Manipur had been positioned in the top three among the Northeast and the hilly states in India Innovative Index 2020 which was released by NITI Aayog on January 20.

Singh gave credits for the achievement to everyone who had contributed to the development of the State including the ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, every government employees, CSOs, NGOs, Bank employees and media persons among others.

The Chief Minister further stated in an official release that the recognition given by NITI Aayog had proved that the state is moving towards an upward growth trend with new ideas and development.



The main attraction of the event was the presentation of the march by eight parade contingents at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal.

The state government had obtained approval to construct children parks in seven different districts including Chandel, Churachandpur, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul. Construction of 47 primary health sub-centres at rural and hill areas under minority department are also lined up, read the release.

During the celebration, Singh also presented a cheque of five lakh rupees to the sister of (Late) Major Laishram Jyotin Singh under Major Jyotin Bravery Award.

The government had earlier planned to celebrate the statehood day with large arrangements as this year marks the Golden Jubilee of the attainment of statehood.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state cabinet had decided to drop the idea and celebrate it with restriction. Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, top civil and police officials also attended the function among others. (ANI)

