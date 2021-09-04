Manipur CM distributes medicinal plant saplings during launch of 'Ayush Aapke Dwar' campaign

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 4 (ANI): Manipur's Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 'Ayush Aapke Dwar' campaign on Friday, at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.



The CM distributed medicinal plant saplings to farmers and other individuals and talked at length about the benefits of AYUSH medicines along with the tremendous increase in their usage in the last several years.

Singh mentioned that different varieties of medicinal plants were found in the state, which are being used since time immemorial and have great health benefits. (ANI)

