Manipur CM felicitates Captain Rangnamei for bravery at Galwan Valley

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 23 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday felicitated Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei of 16 Bihar Regiment at his residence here, for leading his team against the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during a confrontation in the Galwan valley last year.

Twenty soldiers had lost their lives in the clash with Chinese troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector last year.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said that the state always encourages youth to join the armed forces and participate in safeguarding the nation.

"Felicitated Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati district, Manipur of 16 Bihar Regiment who led his men during the Galwan confrontation, at my official residence today. The State always encourages our youth to join the armed forces and participate in safeguarding the Nation," he tweeted.

"It is an honor to meet Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati, Manipur of 16 Bihar, leading his men in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). We are always indebted to soldiers like him who are leading in the front for the safety and security of the Nation," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, sharing a picture of the India Army captain from 16 Bihar Regiment, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had praised Rangnamei for his bravery.



"He is Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati District in Manipur. He led his men from 16 Bihar in Galwan during the confrontation against the Chinese PLA," Rijiju had tweeted.

The Defence Ministry had earlier informed that India and China "positively appraised" the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area and agreed to continue their communication and push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

The exchange took place during the 10th round of the China-India Corps Commander level meeting, which was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point on Saturday, the Ministry said in a statement.

The two countries have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)