Manipur CM implements e-office scheme, distributes computers to govt departments

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 14 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday distributed 186 desktop computer sets to different departments for the implementation of 'e-office file management system' at an event organised by the General Administration Department (GAD).

State Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, administrative secretaries and other officials were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Singh appreciated the administrative secretaries, head of departments and government employees for dedicatedly working hard to achieve progress in the past four years.



"It was because of their devotion that the State Government had received many prizes and recognition during this time. It is a matter of pride that Manipur is marching ahead despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic," the Chief Minister said.

Stating that Manipur has a very short working season due to rain, the Chief Minister said that the coming five to six months are very crucial to complete all the ongoing construction works and asked the officials to put in extra efforts to achieve it.

Singh had launched the 'e-office file management system' for Manipur Secretariat on September 8 last year. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Manipur on December 27, 2020, launched the state-wide rollout for the same.

So far, it has been implemented in 62 departments and in all 16 districts. The total number of users created till now is 970 and the e-file created is 13872. On the other hand, 40,850 e-Daks have been created and 6848 legacy files digitized making Manipur the leading State in the entire North East region in terms of e-Office implementation.

The system will be gradually introduced in all the 68 Government Directorates and 53 Societies, Corporations, Government Undertakings and Agencies and the total number of users will be around 30,000. (ANI)

