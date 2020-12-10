Manipur CM inaugurates 8 projects at Senapati district

Senapati (Manipur) [India], December 10 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated eight different projects and laid foundation stones for five others here in the Senapati district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Singh also held review meetings and Cabinet meeting at Senapati District headquarters.



"Once again kickstarting the #GotoHills Mission of the State Government, inaugurated a slew of projects, laid the foundation to another 5 projects, held Review meetings and Cabinet meeting at Senapati District HQ for the 2nd time, today," Biren Singh tweeted.

During his visit to Senapati, the Manipur CM also interacted with representatives of Civil Society Organizations.

"Interacting with representatives of Civil Society Organizations and the people of Senapati District as a continuation of the #GotoHills Mission of the State Government, attending to the various grievances and also suggestions from the people of the hills," he said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

