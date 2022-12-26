Manipur CM inaugurates bridge over Iril River at Nungoi village

Nungoi (Manipur) [India], December 26 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday inaugurated a bridge over the Iril River (Under PMGSY Scheme) at Nungoi Mapa.

A formal function of the 98th Birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Good Governance Day cum Inauguration of Nungoi Bridge Over Iril River under PMGSY was also held at the Litan Makhong Youth Club Ground.

Addressing the function, the Chief Minister deliberated on the benefits of schemes like 'Go to Hills' and 'Go to Village' and said these schemes have helped in understanding the necessities of the rural areas and interior hill districts and delivering to them.

Referring to the parental role of the government for the more than 35 communities inhabiting the State, Singh expressed that the government must look after the requirements of all communities to encourage oneness, and unity among the people.

"During the past term, the government had lost more than two and half years to the COVID Pandemic and another six-seven months this term due to the rains, however, with blessings from the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we were able to initiate development works in the State," he said.



The Good Governance Day, observed on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is about working for the public and making the government for the public, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several welfare schemes of the government like the old age pension scheme, health benefit, etc and said delivering welfare benefits of these schemes to the doorsteps of the public is a part of good governance, he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed his pleasure with the present council of ministers, who he said are all competent, sincere, hardworking and qualified and reiterated his earlier stand of making Manipur a model State in the country, the Chief Minister.

Further highlighting that more than 100 projects across the State will be inaugurated during the inauguration month of the government soon, the Chief Minister said that the government's aim is to complete projects in a time-bound manner with proper quality control.

We will see visible changes in the State after the inauguration of completed projects in the State, he added. (ANI)

