Manipur CM N Biren Singh pays floral tributes to soldiers killed in ambush by terrorists

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 14 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday paid floral tributes to soldiers killed in an ambush by terrorists in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday.



"With a heavy heart, paid floral tributes to our gallant soldiers who were martyred in a horrifying ambush attack yesterday. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti!," tweeted Singh.

Terrorists attacked the convoy of Assam Rifles when a Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action program in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife, and 8-year-old son, and four soldiers were killed in the ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur on Saturday. Four more soldiers sustained injuries in the ambush. (ANI)

