Manipur CM pays tribute to Assam Rifles jawans killed in ambush

Imphal (Manipur)[India], July 31 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday paid tribute to the three soldiers from 4 Assam Rifles unit who lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists in Chandel district of Manipur near the border with Myanmar.

While three personnel from the 4 Assam Rifles unit lost their lives and four others sustained injuries injured in an ambush by terrorists from the local group People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Chandel district of Manipur near the border with Myanmar on Thursday.

The terrorists first carried out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast and then fired at the security personnel. Reinforcements were rushed to the area which is about 100 km from Imphal. (ANI)

