Manipur: Dzukou Valley wildfire brought under control

Senapati (Manipur) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Dzukou Valley wildfire, which has been raging for the last 10 days, has been brought under control.

"Dzukou Valley wildfire has been brought under control," Kirankumar, Deputy Commissioner of Manipur's Senapati district said. The valley is located at the state borders of Manipur and Nagaland.

Security Forces of the Spear Corps joined the northern part of Dzukou Valley across Dzukou River in dousing the wildfire on Saturday after it broke out earlier last month on the Nagaland-Manipur border.



60 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed yesterday to douse the fire.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have also lent a hand to the (NDRF) teams in terms of accommodation, tentage, and logistics resources so that they can execute their tasks to their full efficiency.

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday had assured of assistance to Chief Minister Biren Singh in containing the wildfire.

On December 31, Singh did an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley in the last week of December 2020.

This valley is located at the state borders of Manipur and Nagaland and is a popular tourist spot. (ANI)

