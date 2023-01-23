हिंदी खबर
Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Bishnupur district

ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2023 19:53 IST


Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], January 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.
As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.8 occurred northwest of Bisnhupur at 7:12 PM (local time).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 79km WNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India," said National Center for Seismology. (ANI)

