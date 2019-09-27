Manipur: Five cadres of banned outfits arrested in last four days

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): At least five cadres of different proscribed groups in Manipur have been apprehended in the last four days in various operations by security forces.

Two of the apprehended cadres belong to KCP (NRFM), two are from UNLF and one is part of KYKL.

Indian Army's Eastern Command said in a tweet on Thursday: "#AssamRifles along with Manipur Police in various operations in last 4 days apprehended 5 cadres of different proscribed groups in Manipur which include 2 members of KCP (NRFM), 2 UNLF cadres & a KYKL cadre."

Earlier this week, Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police and SSB recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, high explosives, and other war-like stores in Chirang district of lower Assam.

Officials said that these recoveries were made from Gabrukhunda inside Panbari Reserve Forest. (ANI)

