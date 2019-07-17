Manipur floods: BSF carries out relief work in districts along India-Bangladesh border

Mamit (Mizoram) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday carried out relief work in flood-affected districts of Mizoram situated along the India-Bangladesh border.

BSF troops distributed medicine, food and other necessary items to the people affected by floods in the Mamit and Lunglie districts.

Almost 1,000 families have been affected by the floods triggered by incessant rains in Mizoram.

Other than Mizoram, residents of Assam, Sikkim and Tripura too are facing severe problems due to the floods in the North-east region. (ANI)

