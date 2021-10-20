Manipur Governor inaugurates All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival 20-21

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 20 (ANI): The governor of Manipur La. Ganesan inaugurated All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival, 2020-21 at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen at Palace Compound.

Speaking at the event as the Chief Guest, the governor stated that 'Shumang Leela' is as popular as Jatra of Bengal, Tamasha of Maharastra, Bhavi of Madhya Pradesh and Nautanki of Uttar Pradesh. Shumang Leela generally was held in the courtyard of residential houses.

"Over the years, it has become a powerful medium for mass education besides providing entertainment and relaxation," he said.



The Governor also expressed his happiness to learn the unique feature of 'Shumang Leela' Groups that are exclusively composed of male artists who play female roles with ease.

"It is a unique feature that the Shumang Leela groups are composed of exclusively male artistes. In the meantime, groups comprising entirely female artistes have also come up and they have become prominent in many festivals," he added.

The Governor appreciated the fact that present-day Sumang Leela is trying to "focus on the issues of moral values, unity and integrity as well as brotherhood and friendship among various communities in the State with the aim and objective of strengthening the very fabric which binds the people of the state together." (ANI)

