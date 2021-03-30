Manipur govt asks district commissioners to 'politely turn away' Myanmar nationals seeking refuge

Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 30 (ANI): The home department of Manipur has asked Deputy commissioners (DC) of four districts in the states to 'politely turn away' Myanmar nationals coming in from the neighbouring country.

In an order signed by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash on Friday, the home department told the DCs of Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kamjong and Ukhrul not to open any camps to provide food and shelter to people escaping the country after the military coup overthrew the democratically elected government.

The four districts share a considerable part of their borders with Myanmar.



The order further said, "Civil society organisations also should not be allowed to open any camps to provide food/shelter. In case of grievous injuries, medical attention may be provided on humanitarian considerations."

"People trying to enter/seek refuge should be politely turned away," it added.

Additionally, it said that Aadhar enrolment should be stopped immediately and Aadhar enrolment kits should be taken into safe custody.

This comes in the backdrop of the Myanmar military's increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against protestors peacefully agitating against the coup that took place on February 1.

"As of 29 March, 510 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit organisation, in a daily briefing on Monday. (ANI)

