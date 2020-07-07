Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar (file pic)
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar (file pic)

Manipur govt reallocates 3 portfolios to Dy CM Y Joykumar Singh

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:42 IST

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 6 (ANI): Manipur Government on Sunday reallocated three portfolios to Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh.
The state government has reallocated Finance, Science and Technology, and Economics and Statics portfolios to Singh, an MLA of National People's Party.
Last month, Singh had resigned from his ministerial post. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl