Manipur HC directs Assembly Speaker not to pronounce order on pending disqualification cases of Congress MLAs

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 19 (ANI): Manipur High Court on Thursday directed the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly not to pronounce any order till Friday on the pending disqualification cases of seven Congress MLAs, who had recently joined BJP.

This came after three Manipur BJP MLAs joined Congress, while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and TMC MLA withdrew support to the BJP-led government in the state.

The Congress on Thursday staked claim to form the government in Manipur and wrote to the Governor calling for a floor test to prove their majority in the state Assembly.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday said that their party has formed a coalition of like-minded parties in Manipur and called a special Assembly session to prove majority.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that like-minded secular parties have come together to form a front and have agreed to have a common minimum programme.

"As a result, we have put up a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Secondly, we have apprised the Governor, that as the coalition parties have withdrawn their support, the question is whether they have the moral right to continue the government. We have requested to call a special session of the house and to prove majority on the floor of the house," he said.

"We have submitted a joint memorandum to the Governor to call a special session at the earliest signed by all the coalition parties. Earlier we have said to remain as a constructive opposition. But we feel the coalition Government parties may know the reason. We have not called them out, or pull them out," Singh said.

The Congress leader expressed confidence to prove the majority in 60-member Manipur Assembly.

In 60-member Manipur Assembly, BJP emerged victorious in the 2017 Assembly elections and N Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. BJP had won 21 seats while Congress bagged 28 seats. One Congress MLA, who had defected to BJP, was disqualified by the Speaker tribunal earlier.

BJP currently enjoys support from four Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs and one legislator of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). After three resignations of three MLAs, BJP has 18 legislators left and has the support of five MLAs. (ANI)

