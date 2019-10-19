Manipur HC quashes 2016 MPSC examination, directs CBI to complete probe within 3 months

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Manipur High Court on Friday quashed the results of 2016 examination conducted by Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) and also the appointment of those recruited afterwards.

A Division Bench of Justices Lanusungkum Jamir and Kh Nobin Singh directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the examinations within three months.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation, New Delhi is directed to investigate into the conduct of the Main Examination, 2016 by the MPSC within a period of three months from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment and order and take appropriate action thereafter in accordance with law", read the court order.

"The writ petitions are allowed and consequently, the Main Examination, 2016 initiated and conducted pursuant to the Notification dated 07-04-2016 issued by the MPSC is quashed and set aside and further, the consequential orders dated 22-06-2017; 26-06-2017 issued by the Deputy Secretary (DP), Government of Manipur and the order dated 23-06-2017 issued by the Deputy Secretary (Revenue), Government of Manipur are quashed and set aside," the order reads.

It further reads: "However, it is open to the MPSC to conduct the Main Examination, 2016 afresh after due notice being given to the candidates." (ANI)





