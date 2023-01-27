Manipur: Heroin worth over Rs 3 lakh recovered in Jiribam, two held

Jiribam (Manipur) [India], January 26 (ANI): Thwarting a drug smuggling attempt, Assam Rifles apprehended two persons and recovered heroin worth Rs 3 lakh from the Jiribam district of Manipur.

Based on intelligence input, the Srikona Battalion of Headquarter 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles(East) in collaboration with local police conducted a search operation.

According to Assam Rifles, the approximate cost of the recovered heroin is Rs 3 lakh. The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Manipur Police for further legal proceedings.

Two individuals were arrested amongst which one individual is an active cadre of the People's Liberation Army of Manipur group.



The ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Manipur, said Assam Rifles.

Earlier, on Wednesday Assam Rifles recovered marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh near Rongpur and apprehended one individual in the Karimganj District of Assam.

The Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted the operation.

According to an official statement, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, the Police and Customs Department, and LCS Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered 48 kg of Marijuana is Rs 19 Lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, LCS Champhai, and the Police on 24 January for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

