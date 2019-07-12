People gathered outside mortuary to mourn the killing of Kuki village chief and nephew in Manipur
Manipur: Kuki chief, nephew killed by unidentified gunmen

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 12 (ANI): Hengjang Kuki village chief and his nephew were killed after being attacked by unidentified gunmen in Kagpokpi district of state.
The attack happened around 12:30 PM on Wednesday when the two deceased along with another individual were travelling in a private vehicle.
Following the incident, a large number of Kuki people assembled at the mortuary of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, where the corpse of deceased was taken for postmortem.
The deceased Kuki chief was identified as Thangneo Kipgen and his nephew as Thangminlun Haokip.
According to the lone survivor of the incident, the assailants were six in number and were carrying AK rifles and M-16 weapons.
He said, "They shoot from a very close range and right after the firing they came down and enquired about me and the duo killed in the firing. As I told them I am from Bongbal Kholen and the duo were chief of Hengjang and his nephew, they immediately fled the scene."
Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi District along with other social voluntary organisations strongly condemned the incident and served 24 hours ultimatum to the state government to book the culprits.
The Kuki Student Organisation (KSO) Sadar Hills said that such heinous act towards civilian is highly condemnable while adding that everything can be solved through dialogue but such anti-social activities only invite disturbance in the peaceful environment of the society. (ANI)

