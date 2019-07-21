Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 21 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday recovered the bodies of two children who had drowned in a river in Imphal.
The bodies were recovered from an area near the Mahabali temple.
The NDRF has deployed 124 teams in various parts of the country to respond to any type of eventuality. (ANI)
Manipur: NDRF recovers bodies of 2 children from Imphal river
ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 22:25 IST
