Manipur: NIA files chargesheet against 7 PLA members in arms recovery case

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against seven persons, including a minor, in connection with the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession in Manipur.

While the chargesheet against six accused persons was filed before a special NIA court, the one against the juvenile was filed before the Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board in Thoubal, Manipur.

The accused were charged under sections 121A and 122 of the IPC, sections 25(1A) and 25(1C) of the Arms Act, and sections 13, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of the UAP(A).



The case was initially registered in August, last year at Yairipok police station in Thoubal district and was reregistered the by NIA in September 2022.

The NIA, in its chargesheet, said the investigation revealed that the cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) collected arms, ammunition and explosives for orchestrating terrorist activities by planting explosive devices at various government installations and targeting security forces in Thoubal, Kakching and other districts of Manipur on the eve of the Independence Day, last year.

"In furtherance of the conspiracy, the PLA cadres brought in arms, ammunition and explosives from Myanmar, which were arranged and supplied by an accused named Rishikanta. They used these weapons for attacking and killing non-local civilians and attacking government installations. They also conducted secret meetings for carrying out terrorist activities," read the NIA chargesheet.

On August 13, the police arrested eight accused persons from their hideouts and seized arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession.

Subsequently, a female cadre, who was the main carrier of arms, ammunition and explosives from Moreh to Imphal, was also arrested in the case, the NIA informed. (ANI)

