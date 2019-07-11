Manipur: Oil tanker drivers on strike over 'dilapidated condition of highway'

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 11 (ANI): Drivers of oil tankers, who work along the Imphal-Dimapur highway, are on strike over safety concerns due to the dilapidated condition of the highway. The highway has been badly affected by the landslides in the area.

Deepak Singh, a stranded driver said, "Our demand is only that this road should be fixed as early as possible. We want to reach home safely. We will not go to Kohima because the road is badly damaged and we will continue the strike till any action is taken."

Ganesh Rai, another stranded driver said, "Around 400 tankers are here. We are facing losses in our work as we are stranded over here without any facility. We want the government to make some arrangement so that we can cross Dimapur."

The drivers are on strike from yesterday and till now no help has been given by the concerned authorities. (ANI)

