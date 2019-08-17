Manipur: Police bust drug manufacturing unit in Thoubal; one arrested

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): In one of the biggest seizures ever from the region, Thoubal Police on Saturday busted a drug manufacturing unit in Thoubal district and seized drugs worth more than Rs 160 crore. One person was also arrested in this connection.

More than 184 kilograms of heroin worth around Rs 160 crore was seized from the spot, police said.

Heroin is an opioid whose sale and production is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in the country.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

