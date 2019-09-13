Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (File photo)
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (File photo)

Manipur Police to launch mass anti-liquor drive: CM

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:48 IST

Imphal [Manipur], Sept 13 (ANI): The Manipur Police will launch a mass drive against illegal sale of liquor and unlawful manufacture of spurious liquor in the state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday.
He made the announcement while addressing a press conference held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on the backdrop of busting manufacturing units of spurious liquor by the police in the past few months.
Singh said that local liquor is being produced by some section of people as a part of their customary practice.
"However, this practice is uncontrollably turning into commercial exercise, which leads to adulteration and large scale production of liquor in the recent past," he added.
"As such, there is an urgent need for formulating a concrete policy in consultation with experts to check rampant sale and production of liquor hazardous to consume in the state," the Chief Minister remarked while seeking support from the masses to make the drive a success.
Even as the state government is deeply concerned about widespread sale of adulterated local liquor across Manipur, the Chief Minister said that detection of several Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) manufacturing units has become a big worry.
Underlining that spurious and adulterated liquor causes serious ailments, Singh asked all those involved in the business to stop such harmful practices.
Chief Secretary Dr. J Suresh Babu and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the press conference.
The seized items from a spurious liquor manufacturing unit located at Thoubal Athokpam, which was busted on Thursday by Thoubal Police, were displayed before the media at the press conference.
It may be mentioned that Thoubal Police had also earlier busted spurious liquor manufacturing units at Khongjom Bazaar and Thoubal Athokpam in March. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:09 IST

Rajasthan: Men thrashed by mob in Ajmer after accident

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Three men were allegedly thrashed in Ajmer on Friday by a group of locals after an accident in which two sheeps of the locals were injured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:03 IST

Andhra CM meets Niti Ayog VC; seeks Centre's help for development

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Friday to discuss funds for the development of the state from Centre.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:53 IST

D K Shivakumar's ED custody extended till Sept 17 in money...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday extended till September 17 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:49 IST

Pune: One held for drug trafficking, narcotics over Rs 3 lakh seized

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): One person was arrested on Thursday for drug trafficking and narcotics worth over Rs 3 lakh seized from his possession, Customs Department said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:48 IST

Railways ministry inks MoU with CII to foster green initiatives

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In a move aimed at facilitation of green initiatives, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Railways and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:36 IST

Economic slowdown due to liberalisation policy started in 1991:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): RSS ideologue and an ardent advocate of the swadeshi movement, KN Govindacharya on Friday blamed the continuation of liberalisation policy initiated in 1991 for the current economic situation of the country and warned the government of consequences of blindly followin

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:28 IST

DAC approves for Capital Procurement for Services amounting...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday accorded approval for Capital Procurement for the Services amounting to approximately Rs 2,000 crores.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:25 IST

Delhi court defers case against Rahul over alleged derogatory...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday deferred till October 18 the matter pertaining to a complaint filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:23 IST

Pak weakening day-by-day, on verge of splitting into 5-6 parts:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar on Friday said that Pakistan is getting weaker "day-by-day" and is headed towards another partition - this time into five-six parts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:05 IST

Unani, Siddha medical centres inaugurated at Safdarjung Hospital...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13, (ANI): Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday inaugurated an Unani Medical Centre and Siddha Clinical Research Unit at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:04 IST

NCP's Konkan face Bhaskar Jadhav joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) received another blow when its leader Bhaskar Jadhav joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:03 IST

Democratic dissent should not eclipse democratic decency: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said democratic dissent is a right but while exercising this right, legislators must not forget democratic decency.

Read More
iocl