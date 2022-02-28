Manipur Polls: Governor La Ganesan casts vote in Imphal, appeals all to exercise their franchise

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 28 (ANI): Manipur Governor La Ganesan on Monday cast his vote at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal as voting for the first phase of Manipur elections commenced.

Speaking to reporters, Ganesan said that sign of democracy is elections. He appealed to all voters to take part in the polling.

"I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing and the sign of democracy is the election," he said.

Polling in 38 Assembly constituencies spread across five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi, got underway on Monday morning.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray in the first phase of the Manipur Assembly elections.

Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, the BJP is contesting the Assembly elections on its own.

The second phase of the 60-member Assembly elections will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)