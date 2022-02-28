Manipur polls: Nadda urges all to vote, says it decides future of state, nation

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): As the first phase of the Manipur polls commenced on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda urged all to come out in large numbers and vote, saying it decides the future of the state and the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "Today, the first phase of Manipur Assembly Elections are being conducted on 38 seats. Your one vote will decide the future of your state and nation. Urging all to come out in large numbers and vote."

Polling in as many as 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi is underway for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections.



A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll.

Voting will continue till 4 pm. The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.

The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

The second phase of this 60-member Assembly will take place on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

