Manipur polls: NPP alleges candidates facing intimidation, seeks security

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The National People's Party (NPP) on Tuesday sought additional security cover for its candidates contesting elections in Manipur stating that they are facing "intimidation and abuse in a targeted manner".

According to the press release issued by NPP today, the outfits namely "KNF-MC, KNF-Z, UKLF, KNA, HPC (D) have openly come out in blatant support of our opponent's candidates from BJP and NPF".

In 55-Tipaimukh AC, the cadres of militant outfits HPC (D) are moving around with arms intimidating the voters and village chiefs to vote for BJP candidates. The underground group like KNA and UKLF under Suspension of Operation (SOO) is threatening our party workers and village chief to support BJP candidate Letpao Haokip at 42 - Tengnoupal AC, the press release claimed.

At Tamenglong constituency, outfits under SOO are campaigning strongly for NPF and BJP candidates. The outfit has warned our party workers with dire consequences, the release further said.



Earlier on February 6, the KNF-MC and KNF-Z leaders Paokholen Haokip, Jangkhonlum Haokip, and Lunmang Haokip threatened NPP workers and village chief to vote for BJP candidate Letzamang Haokip of 57-Henglep AC. The outfit members had halted six women NPP workers and two drivers at Lamden Kuki village and threatened to shoot them if they campaign for NPP candidate, NPP said in its release.

"We have complained about the incidents of attacks and threats issued to our candidates to Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur State, and to Election Commission of India. The ongoing situation is an attempt to jeopardize the conduct of peaceful, free, and fair elections in the State of Manipur," NPP said.

"We at National People's Party would like to urge the authorities to put all underground groups under SOO in their respective camps and recover arms from their possession. We would also like to urge that all constituencies, which has presences of UGs be declared 'MOST SENSITIVE' and additional security is provided in the constituencies for the conduct of fair election process," it added.

The party also urged that adequate security cover should be provided to its candidates, who are contesting the election from different parts of the State.

Voting in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

