Manipur Polls: This election will decide future of people of state, says Nitin Gadkari

Ukhral (Manipur) [India], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Manipur assembly elections, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that this election will decide the future of the people of Manipur.

Gadkari, while addressing an election rally in Manipur's Ukhral, said, "This election is not going to make the future of any political party but the future of Manipur. BJP is a party of common people, we think about the country as a whole, we never discriminate Northeast with any other state in the country."

According to Gadkari, Manipur is moving ahead on the path of socio-economic development due to planned infrastructural boost and various public welfare schemes under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Gadkari, while seeking people's support in the election, said, "Without the support of Manipur, we cannot imagine the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our government is giving the highest priority to development in Manipur."

The Union Minister of Road and Transport said that several projects are announced for the construction of highways in the state. "BJP is committed to making Manipur the economic powerhouse", added Gadkari.

"We want to make Indian Economy the strongest in the world and without Northeast's support, it is not possible", the BJP leader said.

Addressing the election meeting in Manipur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that BJP never discriminates on the basis of caste, religion, creed, gender. "People may have different caste, religion, creed, gender, but we are all Indians and we want to fight against poverty. We are all sons of this soil."

Manipur will go to polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5. (ANI)