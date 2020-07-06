Manipur records 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 1366

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 5 (ANI): With 41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur on Sunday, the count of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 1,366.

At present, there 677 active coronavirus cases in the state.

"41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur in the last late 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,366 of which 677 are active," said Manipur government.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count is 6,73,165. Out of the total cases, 2,44,814 are active cases. (ANI)

