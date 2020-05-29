Manipur reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, count rises to 55

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 28 (ANI): Manipur reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 55, the state government said in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, one more person recovered today, taking the total number of recovered patients to 5.

The bulletin further informed that there are 50 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

