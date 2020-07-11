Manipur reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 11 (ANI): A total of 11 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 1,593.

According to the state government, the number of recovered patients stands at 843 and there are 750 active cases.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed eight lakh on Saturday with the country recording yet another highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

