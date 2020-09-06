Manipur reports 139 new cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 6 (ANI): Manipur reported 139 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 7022.

According to data from the Manipur government, the state reported 139 new cases, 189 recoveries, and two deaths, in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases is now at 7022 including 5164 recoveries, 1820 active cases and 38 deaths in the state.

The recovery rate in Manipur is 73.54 per cent. (ANI)

