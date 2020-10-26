Manipur reports 140 new cases of COVID-19

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Manipur reported 140 new positive cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of total cases to 17,162, said state government on Sunday.



According to the state government, one person succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the death tally to 139.

Meanwhile, 138 people have recovered from the viral infection taking the total tally of recovered cases to 12,857. The recovery rate in the state stands at 74.91 per cent.

The state still has 4,166 active cases of coronavirus. (ANI)

