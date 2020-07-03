Manipur reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 2 (ANI): A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,279.

The state Health Department said on Thursday that 37 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours and a total of 616 patients have recovered in the state. The number of active cases stands at 663.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 6 lakh cases on Thursday after 19,148 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

