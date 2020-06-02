Manipur reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 85

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 2 (ANI): Manipur reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of corona patients to 85.

As per the State government, out of 85 coronavirus cases in the state, 74 are active.

Both the patients are being shifted to COVID-19 care facility at RIMS, and their condition is stable. Necessary precautionary measures such as containment and contact tracing are in place, said the government.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,527 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths. (ANI)

