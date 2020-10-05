Manipur reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 4 (ANI): As many as 206 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Manipur on Sunday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 11,855, said the state government.



The state has also reported 3 deaths and 124 recoveries. According to the state government, the death toll stands at 74 while recovery rate is at 77.64 % with 9,205 recoveries.

With a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 65-lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

