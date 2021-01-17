Manipur reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 17 (ANI): Manipur reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and 58 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases in the state has reached 28,856, including 343 active cases.



The death toll stands at 366.

Meanwhile, the overall COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 1,05,57,985, including 2,08,826 active cases.

With 17,170 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,96,885. The death toll has reached 1,52,274, said Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

