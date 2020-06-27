Manipur reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,092, said the state government on Saturday.

Out of the total, 432 recovered cases have been reported in the state.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

