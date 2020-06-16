Manipur reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 15 (ANI): Manipur on Monday saw 32 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 490.

The number of active cases stands at 339.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday. (ANI)

