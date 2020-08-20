Manipur reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 20 (ANI): A total of 49 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, as per the state government on Thursday.

Of these 49 cases, nine were reported from the Central Armed Police Force.

"In the past 24 hours, 40 persons (25M, 15F) from general population and 9 personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases," said the state government in a press release.

The total number of cases now stands at 4,925, including 1,905 active cases and 3,002 recoveries. While 18 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

