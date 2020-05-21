Manipur reports 5 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally 25

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 21 (ANI): Five more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Manipur on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases to 25, according to the state government.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

