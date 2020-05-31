Manipur reports one fresh COVID-19 case, state tally reaches 60

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 30 (ANI): One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Manipur on Saturday taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 60, said officials.

As of Saturday, the state has 53 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763. Out of these 1,73,763, 86,422 cases are active and 82,370 patients have been recovered as of Saturday. (ANI)

