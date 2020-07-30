Manipur reports second COVID-19 death

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 30 (ANI): A 48-year-old patient at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Imphal, who was found positive of COVID-19 positive on July 26, died on Thursday morning around 2.30 am.

This marks the second COVID-19 death in Manipur.

The patient, a resident of Leimakhong, was admitted to the nephrology department of RIMS on June 8. He was reportedly suffering from chronic kidney disease, lung infection and other complications. He was then found COVID-19 positive on July 26.

The first death due to COVID-19 was also reported from RIMS on Wednesday after a 56-year-old man succumbed to the infection, confirmed Ch Arunkumar Singh Superintendent of RIMS.

According to official numbers from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Manipur 819 reported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. (ANI)

