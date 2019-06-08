Manipur: Section 144 imposed in Yaithibi Loukol region

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 8 (ANI): District administration on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in and around the Yathi Loukon region.

The orders have been imposed to thwart any adverse law and order situation in view of protest erupting in the area against the development of a Food Park.

Some locals of the area have been opposing the establishment of any government project or scheme other than construction of the National Sports University claiming that the land was acquired for construction of the university which is now allegedly shifted to some other place. (ANI)

