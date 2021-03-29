Manipur: Shirui Hills in Ukhrul to get respite from fire as IAF deploys two Mi-17V5 helicopters

Imphal (Manipur) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Indian Air Force is in the process of deploying two Mi-17V5 helicopters equipped with Bambi Bucket to douse the fire in the Ukhrul district of Manipur that has ravaged the Shirui Hills.



"On the requisition of the State Government of Manipur, the Indian Air Force is in the process of deploying two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with Bambi Bucket to douse the fire in Siroy Hills, Ukhrul district," the PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence tweeted.

This comes a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought help from the Central government to douse the fire.

"Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak, Ukhrul District, Manipur. Spoken to Union Home Ministry Additional Secretary to extend all possible help from NDRF to douse the fire. An official letter has also been sent from the Manipur Chief Secretary," Singh had tweeted. (ANI)

