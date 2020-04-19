Manipur starts control room to manage home delivery of essential items

Imphal (Manipur) [India], April 19 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday inaugurated a home delivery supplies management control room to address the issues faced by the people of the State in procuring essential items during the lockdown.

Any individual can call the toll-free number 1800 313 8171 for the stock. "Call toll-free number 1800 313 8171 to get wholesale stock (only for home delivery agencies)," said Biren.

Manipur has reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 including one cured so far.

India's total count of coronavirus positive cases rose to 16,116 on Sunday. This includes 13,295 active cases, 2,302 cured, discharged, migrated and 519 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

