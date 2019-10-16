Manipur: Suspected IED bomb found at housing finance firm, safely disarmed later

Uripok Tourangbam Leikai (Manipur) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A bomb suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) was found inside the office of Panthoibi Housing Finance Cooperation Limited at Uripok Tourangbam Leikai on Tuesday night.

The bomb detected as a remote-controlled IED by Manipur Police Bomb Detection Disposal Squad (BDDS) was safely disarmed by the team.

According to the source, the office remained closed yesterday due to the statewide bandh.

After receiving the information, the Imphal West District Police team spotted an item suspected to be a bomb wrapped in black polythene inside the office premises at 6 pm.

The BDDS team used a radio frequency jammer vehicle and safely disarmed the bomb.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

