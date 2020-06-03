Manipur: Toubul village farmers facing losses amid lockdown

Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], June 3 (ANI): Farmers in Toubul village of Bishnupur district in Manipur are staring at huge losses as they are unable to send their produce to the market amid a prolonged lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

While speaking to ANI, the village Head further said that the crops were rotting and demanded compensation from the government for the damaged stock.

"Farmers here are unable to sell their produce. They cannot even sell it in the market because customers are not coming. The crops are rotting. I urge the government to give them some compensation," he said while speaking to ANI.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced on Sunday that the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 30.

However, the Chief Minister had stated that the operations of the MSME sector, agriculture and horticulture-related activities, and work under the NREGA will be allowed during the lockdown. (ANI)

