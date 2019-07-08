Manipur: Two members of RPF arrested in Imphal

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 05:41 IST

Aligarh: Woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): According to the Uttar Pradesh police, a woman in Aligarh has claimed that she was asked to vacate her rented accommodation here by her landlord after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).