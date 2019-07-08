Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): A joint team of Imphal East District Commando and Heingang police along with a column of 15 Assam Rifles arrested two members of Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) on Saturday.
Ammunition and explosives were recovered from the two members.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Manipur: Two members of RPF arrested in Imphal
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 21:51 IST
Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): A joint team of Imphal East District Commando and Heingang police along with a column of 15 Assam Rifles arrested two members of Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) on Saturday.