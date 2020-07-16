Manipur: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey inaugurates NSTI extension centre

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday inaugurated a National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Extension Centre located at the campus of Government ITI in Imphal through a Video conference.

Union Minister inaugurated the NSTI, Extension Centre during the Digital Conclave held on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day and the fifth anniversary of 'Skill India' mission.

The NSTI, Extension Centre will facilitate the training of trainers in the Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) trades of Motor Mechanic Vehicle, Carpentry and Electrician initially by making use of existing infrastructure and Equipment in the ITI for the benefit of ITI Passed outs in the Northeast Region, said officials during the inauguration.

While speaking to media after the event, Th. Radheshyam Singh, Minister of Education, Labour and Employment in Manipur government, said, "New NSTI will help in meeting the future demands. India is going to dominate the world by inculcating skills among a large number of young population. We will become superpowers. We will provide the latest training, skills as per the demands of the market."

"New NSTI will produce Vocational Instructors and facilitate need-based short term training courses as 117 Engineering trades are being taught at CTS Level in the North-Eastern Region," he added. (ANI)

